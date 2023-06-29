Rockers Look for Series Split against Woodchucks Thursday Night

June 29, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers infielder Kyle West

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers infielder Kyle West(Green Bay Rockers)

Wausau, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers will conclude a three-game road trip with a matchup against the Wausau Woodchucks Thursday night, as first pitch from Athletic Park is set for 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay enters this matchup just a game and a half out of first place in the Great Lakes West division with only five games left in the first half and will look to take down division leading Wausau to inch themselves closer to first place in the division race.

The Rockers also look to split the two-game series versus Wausau following last night's 14-0 loss at Athletic Park and will aim for their third win against the Woodchucks on the season through the first six meetings between the two teams.

Despite the loss on the road Wednesday night, Kyle West (West Virginia) recorded his third multi-hit game in a row after going 2-4 with a double to lead Green Bay offensively.

Kendal Ewell (Kentucky) comes into Thursday's game with at least one hit in each of his first 10 games as a Rocker, as he continues to perform in the top of the order for Green Bay down the stretch. Ewell also currently has a .314 average as one of the leaders on the team in that category.

Bryce Crabb (University of Northwestern St Paul) started his second summer with the Rockers on the mound with two innings pitched of relief Wednesday night, giving up just one earned run on four hits in his 20th appearance as a Rocker over the last two seasons.

As for Thursday's pitching matchup, Green Bay will start Christian Foutch (Arkansas) who will be making his fourth appearance with the Rockers this season after last pitching 4.1 innings against the Madison Mallards back on June 23.

So far in 2023, he has pitched in 11.1 innings while striking out 14 batters and allowing six walks but has only given up six earned runs and currently posts a 4.76 ERA heading into his first appearance against Wausau this summer.

The Woodchucks will start Dominick Reid (Oklahoma State) who currently has an 0-1 record following his first three games on the mound. He currently has a 3.60 ERA with three strikeouts and five walks allowed, following his last game against the Kokomo Jackrabbits this past Saturday.

Following Thursday's matchup, Green Bay will head back home to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks Friday night at Capital Credit Union Park, in what will be the first of a two-game series between the Chinooks and Rockers. First pitch from Ashwaubenon is set for 6:35 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.