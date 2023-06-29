Lakeshore Falls in Game Two of Doubleheader Against Wisconsin Rapids

The Chinooks faced the Wisconsin Rapid Rafters in game two of a doubleheader on Thursday night and lost by a score of 9-1;The Rafters got going early and they never looked back as they did not trail in this game. Lakeshore and Wisconsin Rapids split the doubleheader with the Chinooks winning the earlier matchup.

Ryan Sell(1-3) got the start today for the visiting Chinooks and went two innings allowing one hit, three earned runs, and four walks while also recording the loss. The Rafters struck early in this one, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first. With one out, Sell walked two consecutive batters to put runners on first and second. A hit by pitch loaded the bases up, still with one out. With Jack Gurevitch at the plate, two wild pitches on different plays allowed Jack Basseer and Logan Hugo to score, making the Rafters lead 2-0.

The Rafters would tack on another run in the bottom of the second to give themselves a 3-0 lead. After the second inning, Sell's day came to an end and was replaced by Jason Schaaf.

After a three up, three down inning in the top of the third by the Chinooks. The Rafters would pour on four more unanswered runs. Gurevitch got things started for the home team being hit by pitch. Anthony Galason singled, advancing Gurevitch to second base with no outs. A Chinooks error advanced all runners and allowed Jorge De Goti to reach first. With the bases loaded, Schaaf walked Chris Conniff which scored Gurevitch from third. From there, Alef Duffey singled to center field scoring Galason and De Goti. Ultimately, the Rafters would score one more run extending their lead to 7-0.

The Chinooks did not go scoreless in the one as they put up a run in the top of the sixth. The top of the frame got started with two Chinooks walks, putting Gabe Roessler and Drew Townsend on second and first respectively. Hunter Grimes then singled to first to juice up the bases. With no outs, the Chinooks were in prime position to put themselves back in the ballgame. Unfortunately, both Joey Spence and Avery Owusu-Asiedu struck out swinging. The Chinooks did not come up empty handed as a walk scored Roessler from third.

The Rafters responded to the Chinooks one run with two of their own to make the score 9-1. After 6 and half innings of baseball, the score remained 9-1. The Chinooks fall to (12-18) on the year and the Rapids improve (17-14). The Chinooks will look to bounce back on Friday, June 29th with a game against the Green Bay Rockers. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm CST taking place at the Rockers home ballpark.

