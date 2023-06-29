Battle Jacks Fall Just Short Against Pit Spitters 2-1, Push Traverse City to the Brink

June 29, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters (20-11) barely staved off the upset minded Battle Creek Battle Jacks (9-21), 2-1, at Turtle Creek Stadium.

After losing by seven in game one of the series, Battle Creek got the tying run in scoring position in the top of the 9th. However, Traverse City's Defense once again came through when it mattered most to beat the Battle Jacks by the same score they did on June 9th.

The pitching for the Dogs tonight can only be described as bend but do not break. Although Jacob Davis (Kalamazoo College) gave up 10 hits in five innings on the mound, Davis impressively only yielded one earned run. Since Davis excelled at picking up outs when the Pit Spitters were on the verge of scoring, Battle Creek was put in position to pull off the upset. Jake Jekielek (Northwood University) was solid out of the bullpen for the Blue and White. The submarine style pitcher struck out three and yielded only one run in three innings of relief.

On account of Traverse City being at the top of the league in earned run average throughout the season, they have always presented a tough task for the Battle Jacks offense. Once again, offense was a struggle today for the Battle Jacks. The lone run came on a Spencer Verburg (Central Michigan University) RBI, scoring Blake McRae (Eastern Michigan University) in the 7th inning. Additionally, Blake Salamon (Northwood University) shined at the plate, going two-for-four with a double.

Even though the Dogs have struggled down the stretch, they have one of their most anticipated games still ahead of them. Battle Creek will don their special Doughnut themed uniforms to take on the Kalamazoo Growlers (17-13) at MCCU Field on Friday.

