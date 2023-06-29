Eau Claire's Big Inning Not Enough

June 29, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







Thunder Bay, Ont. - The Express were North of the border for the 3rd game of their 4-game series vs. the Border Cats of Thunder Bay. This time things didn't go Eau Claire's way, however, as they lost 3-6.

Thunder Bay was led by their starting pitcher, Jack Pineau, who looked impenetrable through 6 innings, as he gave up 0 earned runs in his appearance. Good pitching, mixed with a combined 10 hits made for a Border Cats team that was tough to beat.

Eau Claire's only scoring came in the top of the 7th inning when they feasted off opposing pitcher Griffin Catto. 3 out of the team's 6 hits came in this inning, as Kaden Galason (Belmont) doubled, and Cole Conn (UIC) and Rayth Petersen (UIC) both singled. Galason's double brought in baserunners Robert Hogan (Texas A&M) and Bronson Rivera (Hawaii), who both reached on walks.

The Express used a pair of UW-La Crosse arms as Tyler Schmitt started the game throwing for 3 innings, followed by Isaiah Katz, who closed out the game. Schmitt struggled early on, giving up 6 hits and 5 runs, 3 of which were earned. Katz then came in for the following 5 innings of work and looked sharp, giving up just 1 run on 5 hits, with 3 strikeouts.

The Express will look to tie the series and boost their standings in the Great Plains East with a win over Thunder Bay this Thursday night at 6:35 pm ET. Tune into the game on the Northwoods League Website, or listen along to all the Express action on 106.7 FM - Moose Country.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.