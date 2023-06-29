Madison Mallards Set to Build the World's Largest Brandy Old Fashioned Cocktail

On Saturday, July 1st, the Mallards become the "Old Fashioneds" on "Wisconsin Day"

The Mallards are excited to announce their attempt to break the record for the World's Largest Brandy Old Fashioned Cocktail, which will take place on Saturday, July 1st, 2023 as part of the "Wisconsin Day" promotion, which will celebrate all things Wisconsin. The Mallards are partnering with Endres Manufacturing, Wollersheim Winery and Distillery and Wisco Ice Company to build the massive 325-gallon beverage.

The cocktail will feature:

239 one liter bottles of Wollersheim Press House Brandy

10.5 gallons Wollersheim Brandy Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup (with WI cherry juice, Milwaukee-made bitters and brown sugar)

187 two liter bottles of Starry

36 - 9" ice cubes provided by Wisco Ice Company

Over 500 pre-sliced oranges

5 gallons of maraschino cocktail cherries

All built inside a custom made 350 gallon inflatable rocks glass inside the stadium

Fans will be able to purchase individual Old Fashioned Slushies of the record-breaking cocktail about 45 minutes after it has been completed. Fans will also have the option to purchase a commemorative glass reading, "I Drank From the World's Largest Old Fashioned." Gates open at 4:00pm for the 5:05pm game and the building of the cocktail will commence soon thereafter.

The Mallards are running a ticket special that includes a ticket plus a commemorative glass that guarantees each buyer will get a portion of the Old Fashioned which will only be available for a limited time.

In addition to the world record attempt, "Wisconsin Day" will feature live polka music in the Busch Light Duck Blind Hangover Bar, and the team will take the field in specially themed "Old Fashioneds" uniforms. The game-worn jerseys are currently live for auction, which will wrap up after the seventh inning of Saturday's game.

Tickets for "Wisconsin Day" are still available for purchase online or over the phone. For more information on the Madison Mallards and single game tickets, call 608-246-4277, visit mallardsbaseball.com or email info@mallardsbaseball.com.

