Wausau Falls Short in Game One of Doubleheader

July 18, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, Wis. - Game one of Tuesday's doubleheader at Athletic Park did not go Wausau's way, as Battle Creek was able to take the win 5-2.

Getting ahead right away in the first with a home run, Battle Creek (9-7/19-31) set the tone of the game and would never trail.

They would go up 5-0 before Wausau (7-7/27-22) would score their first runs of the game from Mike Maginnis' (Georgia State) third home run of the season - a two-run shot to left field.

Only four hits and those two runs did not cut it in game one though.

Key Moments:

Dominick Reid (Oklahoma State) had his best outing of the season, going 4.1 innings and striking out seven batters while only allowing three hits.

Up Next:

Game two of the doubleheader tonight.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.