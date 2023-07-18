Dogs Clip Larks

The MoonDogs would look to send a message to Clark and his Larks tonight as they start the last home series against the Larks this season.

John Lundgren would take the mound for the MoonDogs in his last outing before the announcement of the 2023 All-Stars. Lundgren would start the game showing why he is deserving of the honors in his third year with the MoonDogs.

Both sides would keep the sheet clean through the second inning. Lundgren would show his tenacity striking out four in the first two innings.

The Larks would strike in the third inning putting the MoonDogs on notice. The MoonDogs would not take long to respond with a Dustin Crenshaw Sac Fly to get Jake Duer across the plate.

Duer would keep his day going with a double in the fourth inning to drive Brody Harding in for a one run lead after four.

Lundgren would come in for the next two innings giving up one run in the sixth before the rest of the MoonDogs would not let the start go to waste tying the game up as Lundgren checked out for the night.

The Dogs would trade a scoreless inning with the Larks before they would tie the game late in the eighth.

The MoonDogs would keep with the night trend and answer the call whenever the Larks scored. Max Williams would get hit by pitch with two outs sending Duer home for the MoonDogs to take the lead. Brendan Hord would continue his dominance at the plate drawing a walk to get the dogs up by two going into the ninth.

Luke McCollough would go lights out and take the win for the MoonDogs as he pitched two strong innings.

The MoonDogs will take on the Larks again tomorrow at 6:35 P.M.

