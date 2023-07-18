Dock Spiders Fall to Kingfish 5-1
July 18, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI -The Dock Spiders hit the road in search of their third straight win on Tuesday night as they took on the Kenosha Kingfish. The Dock Spiders scored first as a fielder choice from Paul Smith (Rice) allowed Jack Gorman (Presbyterian) to score which gave the Dock Spiders an early lead. The Kingfish answered the bell as they scored one run in the bottom of the first and then another one in the bottom of the second off an RBI single from Matt Wolfe in the first, (Vanderbilt) and then a wild pitch from Dock Spiders starter Jacob Young (Fairmont State) scored Mason Morris (Ole Miss). Young settled in and tossed five innings of three run ball but surrendered three runs. The Dock Spiders registered two hits all night as Kingfish starter Cole Tolbert (Ole Miss) hurled five innings of one hit ball. The Kingfish turned to reliever Alex Karns (Chandler-Gilbert) for the later innings, and he kept the Dock Spiders offense at bay. Kars tallied four innings of one hit ball and struck out five Dock Spiders. In the bottom of the eighth, Dock Spiders closer Zach Silfies was called upon out of the bullpen and with two outs and surrendered a two-run home run to Reagan Burford (Ole Miss) that sealed the game as the Kingfish took a 5-1 victory.
Cole Tolbert received the win, his third of the season, while Dock Spiders starter Jacob Young was tagged with his first loss of the season. Alex Karns received the save. The Dock Spiders drop to 20-31 on the season, 6-9 in the second half. The Dock Spiders will be back in action tomorrow night at Simmons Field as they take on the Kenosha Kingfish. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. The Dock Spiders will be back at home on Thursday as they take on the Lakeshore Chinooks. It's Medical professionals night at the Herr-Baker Field! The Community will offer a giant 'Thank You' to area medical professionals with a 1$ ticket special. Tickets are currently available at *dockspiders.com* or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.
