Gorman's Two Home Run Night Lifts Dock Spiders Over Mallards 4-3

July 18, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders shortstop Jack Gorman

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders shortstop Jack Gorman(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - Shortstop Jack Gorman (Presbyterian) stepped up to the plate in the top of the ninth with the game tied at 3-3 and launched his second home run of the night over the left field wall which gave the Dock Spiders the victory. It was a back-and-forth game throughout. The Dock Spiders struck first in the top of the second as Paul Wittmann (West Texas A&M) roped an RBI double into center field that scored Brady Katterhagen (Wisconsin-Platteville) which put the Dock Spiders in front 1-0. The Dock Spiders scratched another run across in the top of the third as Jack Gorman cranked his first home run of the night over the left field wall which gave the Dock Spiders a 2-0 lead. The Mallards scored one in the bottom of the inning off of a sacrifice fly from Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) which made the score 2-1. Dock Spiders starting pitcher Sebastian Guzman (Washington-St.Louis) settled in and hurled seven innings of two run ball while surrendering six hits. In the top of the seventh, a sacrifice fly from Connor Cooney (Holy Cross) which gave the Dock Spiders a 3-2 lead. The Mallards tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning as a wild pitch got away from Katterhagen and Davis Hamilton crossed the plate, but the Dock Spiders offense wasn't ready to give up. In the top of the ninth, Gorman laced his second home run that gave the Dock Spiders the lead. Newcomer closer Eric Sipling (Rochester Institute of Technology) retired the mallards in the bottom of the ninth as a ground out to Gorman ended the game.

Eric Sipling received the win, his first of the season, while Mallards reliever Jax Traeger (Texas Christian) was tagged with his first loss of the season. The Dock Spiders improved to 19-30 on the season, 6-8 in the second half. The Dock Spiders will be back in action tomorrow night at Simmons Field as they take on the Kenosha Kingfish. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. The Dock Spiders will be back at home on Thursday as they take on the Lakeshore Chinooks. It's Medical professionals night at the Herr-Baker Field! The Community will offer a giant 'Thank You' to area medical professionals with a 1$ ticket special. Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2023

Gorman's Two Home Run Night Lifts Dock Spiders Over Mallards 4-3 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.