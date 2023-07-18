Growlers Secure Season Sweep of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Sunday afternoon, the Kalamazoo Growlers secured the season sweep of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, winning 7-3. Following 33 total games across 34 days, the Growlers will take a much-needed day off Monday.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

- For a second straight game against Rapids, Kalamazoo struck first in a two-out spot. The Growlers scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning on a two-RBI single to left-center from Tony Stephan.

- The Growlers would then put up a four spot in the third. With the bases loaded and one out, Banks Tolley came up big, sending a bases clearing triple all the way to the wall in left-center field. Tolley would come home just a batter later on an RBI groundout from Joey Winters.

- In what has become par for the course for the right-hander from Drury, Mason Meeks put together his seventh win of the season going 6.2 innings, giving up just one earned and one walk while striking out six and handing it off to the bullpen with a comofrtable lead.

- Kalamazoo would add on one more on Banks Tolley's sixth home run of the season. Tolley sent a 2-2 hanging slider way over the left field wall for his fourth RBI of the day. Tolley's 3-4 day was just a double shy of the cycle.

- With the win Kalamazoo has now won 17 of their last 20 games and currently holds a two-game lead on the second-half standings in the Great Lakes East. The Growlers head into the off-day with a 24-8 record since their last scheduled day off.

