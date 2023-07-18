Rockers Begin Four-Game Road Trip in Kokomo

Green Bay Rockers on the mound

Kokomo, IN. - The Rockers will hit the road this week, as the team begins a four-game road trip Tuesday night. The first destination will be Kokomo Municipal Stadium where they will play a two-game series with the Jackrabbits. First pitch for Tuesday night is set for 6:05 p.m. central time.

Green Bay and Kokomo squared off two times in the first half of the season where the Rockers took a 2-0 series lead. One of these wins included a walk-off RBI from Jojo Jackson (Georgia State). The series sweep would be at the heart of a six-game win streak the team enjoyed in the first half.

In Green Bay's most recent contest, the Rockers won in walk-off fashion to take down the Wausau Woodchucks 11-10. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Green Bay third baseman Jayson Jones (Arkansas) hit a sac fly to center field that scored second baseman Andrew Harris (UW-Parkside). With the win, Green Bay tied the two-game set and secured the split of the season series against Wausau at six wins apiece.

With the win Green Bay is 5-9 in the second half of play and is just three games back of first place. The team's overall record improved to 26-24.

On the hill for the Rockers in Tuesday's contest is Christian Foutch (Arkansas). The right-handed pitcher currently has a 1-1 record with a 4.43 ERA. In his last outing, he pitched three innings, only allowing one run and striking out five batters.

Rockers shortstop Cooper Kelly (Kansas) continues to swing the bat well for the team. He currently holds an 11-game hit streak which dates back to the start of the month. He also clubbed his third home run of the season in the team's previous series with the Wausau Woodchucks.

After Tuesday night's contest, the Rockers will play their final meeting with the Jackrabbits this regular season. They will then travel to Warner Park to face off in a two-game set with the Madison Mallards.

