Watson Impresses in Pro Debut, Monarchs Fall to Cougars

July 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - 22-year-old Michael Watson arrived in Illinois eight hours before his first professional start.

Watson flew in from South Carolina, then flew through the Kane County Cougars' lineup.

The southpaw completed six innings with seven strikeouts in his AAPB debut, but Kane County defeated the Kansas City Monarchs, 4-0, from Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Glen Rose, Texas native arrived after throwing 15 consecutive scoreless innings in the Coastal Plain League.

The left-hander impressed early, recording four strikeouts in his first 2.2 professional innings.

Kane County (28-21) scored in the third inning on a Josh Allen single, the only run Watson would give up.

Watson (0-1) closed his first start by retiring ten batters in a row. Watson gave up just two hits in his debut.

The Monarchs (21-25) couldn't get to Cougars starter Greg Mahle (3-0). The Kane County left-hander threw 6.1 scoreless innings, striking out six.

The Cougars recorded three straight run-scoring singles in the eighth inning to put the game out of reach. Kane County secured the regular season series against Kansas City, winning five of the nine meetings.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs return to Legends Field to take on the Gary SouthShore Railcats this weekend. Former Kansas Jayhawk Jackson Goddard starts for Kansas City on Friday, which features a postgame fireworks display. Tickets are available at tickets.monarchsbaseball.com.

