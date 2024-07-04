Cougars Blank Monarchs on Independence Day

GENEVA, Ill. - Thanks to a great pitching effort by starter Greg Mahle and the bullpen, the Kane County Cougars claimed a 4-0 win over the Kansas City Monarchs on Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. More than 7,000 fans were in attendance to see the Cougars clinch a series victory and celebrate the Fourth of July.

Both starting pitchers delivered quality starts. For the Cougars (28-21), Mahle (3-0) tossed six-and-a-third scoreless frames while allowing five hits. The veteran left-hander racked up six strikeouts against three walks to earn his third win of the season. For Kansas City (21-25), Michael Watson (0-1) provided quality work in his professional debut. The southpaw tossed six innings of one-run ball while limiting the Cougars to two hits with seven strikeouts.

After both teams were held scoreless through the first two innings, the Cougars struck in the bottom of the third. Galli Cribbs Jr. led off the inning and was hit by a pitch from Watson. Hayden Dunhurst then laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Cribbs Jr. up to second. Two batters later, Josh Allen poked an opposite field single to score Cribbs Jr. and give the Cougars a 1-0 edge.

Clinging on to a one-run lead, the bullpen stepped up in a big way for Kane County. C.J. Carter, Garrett Williams, and Michael Brewer combined to hold Kansas City off the board in the seventh and eighth innings. Brewer tossed a full scoreless eighth with a strikeout while stranding a pair of Monarch base runners.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Cougars added some crucial insurance. With one out, Cribbs Jr. worked a walk before Dunhurst singled to put runners at first and second. Then, Allen, Ernny Ordoñez, and Todd Lott smacked three straight RBI singles to make it a 4-0 lead for Kane County.

Tyler Beardsley entered the game in the top of ninth and worked through the inning without too much trouble. Beardsley induced a groundout from Travis Swaggerty to end the ballgame and preserve a 4-0 Cougars victory.

The Cougars will hit the road for three games against the Chicago Dogs at Impact Field beginning on Friday. Following that three-game set, the Cougars return to Northwestern Medicine Field for six games against the Cleburne Railroaders beginning on Tuesday, July 9th. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

