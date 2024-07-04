RailCats Drop Series, Held Scoreless in Finale

July 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)

(Gary, IN) The RailCats were celebrating the Fourth of July at home this year against the Milwaukee Milkmen for a rubber match for the series, concluding a nine-game homestand. The former pitcher of the week, Peyton Long, was matched against the fireballer, Jhordany Mezquita.

Milwaukee scored multiple runs in the first inning for the second day in a row. The first was caused by an error by LG Castillo in the left field, and Abdiel Layer brought in the second run. Long and Mezquita matched zeros until the sixth inning.

In that sixth inning, the Milkmen loaded the bases on a couple of singles and a bunt single. A hit by pitch forced home a run with two more scoring on a sacrifice fly and one more hit from Wendell Marrero. Milwaukee led 5-0.

Unfortunately, the RailCats were unable to generate any offense, resulting in a shutout and a loss in the series. Their season record now stands at 19-30. The team will now embark on a road trip, starting with three games against the Monarchs in Kansas City and followed by three games against the Canaries in Sioux Falls. These games will be broadcasted on AABaseball.TV, MIXLR, and WE.FM 95.9.

