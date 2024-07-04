Sioux City Splits Doubleheader

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers (22-24) split their doubleheader against the Winnipeg Goldeyes (24-24) Wednesday night, falling in the first game 9-0 before taking the second 4-1. Sioux City's Jaren Jackson (0-1) picked up a quality start in the first game, going six innings and allowing just two runs, although the offense couldn't get enough support. In Game Two, the offense came through, with Sioux City's John Nogowski going 2-3 with two extra-base hits while Austin Drury (2-3) pitched five innings of one-run ball.

Game 1

The first game began with both Sioux City starter Jackson and Winnipeg starter Zac Reininger (4-3) trading scoreless innings until the fourth.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Goldeyes broke onto the board with Winnipeg's Rob Emery notching an RBI on a groundout off Sioux City's Jackson, sending home Max Murphy and giving the Goldeyes a 1-0 lead. The next at-bat, Winnipeg's Dayson Croes knocked a single to center field, pushing home Miles Simington and extending the lead to 2-0.

The game remained 2-0 until the top of the seventh when Sioux City's Rayne Supple relieved Jackson to begin the frame. With the bases loaded and one out, Winnipeg's Roby Enriquez ripped a bases-clearing double to center field, making it 5-0. After back-to-back walks, Winnipeg's Emery stepped up and launched a grand slam over the left field wall, extending the Goldeye's advantage to 9-0, which Winnipeg kept to the finish line.

Game 2

In the second game, Winnipeg's Max Murphy kept the offense rolling with an RBI double off Sioux City starter Austin Drury, sending home Enriquez and giving the Goldeyes a 1-0 lead.

The X's didn't cave in, however, as in the bottom of the third, Sioux City's Nick Shumpert picked up an RBI single off Winnipeg starter Joey Matulovich (5-2), waving around Daniel Lingua and knotting it 1-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Explorers broke the deadlock with Sioux City's Scott Ota hitting a sacrifice fly to right field off Winnipeg's Matulovich, scoring Shumpert and giving the X's a 2-1 lead. The next plate appearance, Sioux City's John Nogowski smoked a dinger to left field, adding insurance to the X's lead 4-1.

Sioux City's Kyle Marman relieved Drury after a leadoff single in the top of the sixth, and proceeded to pitch a shutout sixth.

Marman returned to the mound for the seventh with a chance at another multi-inning save and came through with a shutout frame, earning the save (6).

Sioux City will wrap up the three game series Thursday night July 4 with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Lewis and Clark Park. The gates open at 6:00 p.m. and post-game fireworks will follow the game. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

