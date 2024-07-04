Birds Start Hot, Finish Strong to Earn Series Win at Chicago
July 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Rosemont, IL - The Sioux Falls Canaries never trailed on Thursday as the Birds earned a 9-6 win over Chicago to clinch their five-game interdivisional series.
Trevor Achenbach smacked a first inning grand slam to give the Birds an early 4-0 lead before the Dogs got on the board with a solo homerun in the third. Hunter Clanin crushed a solo shot to begin the top of the seventh and Jabari Henry added an RBI double.
Chicago got a run back in the home half but Jordan Barth answered with an RBI double in the eighth and Clanin followed with an RBI sacrifice fly. The Dogs fought back in the bottom of the frame, scoring four unearned runs but Josh Rehwaldt provided some insurance in the top of the ninth with an RBI double. Charlie Hasty recorded the final four defensive outs to earn his seventh save.
Six different Canaries finished with a hit while Ryan Zimmerman tossed six strong innings to earn his fourth win. The Birds are now 30-18 overall and will open a three-game series Friday night in Lincoln.
