Railroaders Walked 12 Times in 9-6 Win Over Lake Country
July 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Cleburne Railroaders News Release
Cleburne, TX - Every Cleburne batter who stepped up to the plate earned a walk as 9 of the 12 came in the second inning where the Railroaders scored seven runs. They hung on to the lead and earned the 9-6 win over the DockHounds on the 4th of July at La Moderna Field.
The Railroaders scored all nine runs through the first four innings and despite a two-home run night from DH Ryan Hernandez, relievers RHP Mark Washington and RHP Kristian Scott combined for two innings pitched, one hit, no runs, and four strikeouts. Scott picked up his fourth save of the year and enhanced his campaign to be Cleburne's designated closer.
The homestand doesn't slow down as the second biggest fireworks show of the season takes place on Friday night presented by La Moderna. Game four of the series against the DockHounds is set for 7:06 p.m.
