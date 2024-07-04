Monarchs Announce LHP Watson for Professional Debut

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A new left-handed pitcher will make his Kansas City Monarchs debut on the Fourth of July.

The Monarchs announced the signing of southpaw Michael Watson on Thursday afternoon. The Glen Rose, Texas native joins Kansas City after graduating from Sam Houston State University in May.

Watson's first American Association start is tonight against the Kane County Cougars in Geneva, Illinois. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The left-hander wowed in his first season in division one, named to the All-Conference USA second team in 2024.

Watson recorded 94 strikeouts for the Bearkats this spring, the most by a Sam Houston State pitcher since Hayden Wesnecki in 2019. He also maintained an opponent batting average of .204 during the 2024 regular season.

The Texan joined SHSU after three phenomenal seasons at Southwestern Assemblies of God University, where he dominated the NAIA.

Watson was the first-ever SAGU Lion to be named NAIA First Team All-American in consecutive seasons in 2022 and 2023. He broke the school record with 140 strikeouts in 2022, holding a 2.99 ERA.

The southpaw dropped his ERA to 2.88 in his final season for the Lions.

Watson joins Kansas City from the Lexington County Blowfish in the Coastal Plain League. Watson is the second left-handed pitcher on the Monarchs' roster, joining fellow starter Connor Curlis.

