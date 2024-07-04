Kids Jersey Designs, Team and League Partners & Tribute to a Negro Leaguer: Ten Things to Know in the American Association this Week

The American Association of Professional Baseball season continues with a full slate of series this weekend, all available for free live viewing at aabaseball.tv.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

The Sioux Falls Canaries held a Kid's Design Jersey contest back in May, and now their work has gone public. Fans can bid on the Queen City themed shirts online now for when the team rocks them on Daycare Day and Kid's Night on August 30, when the Canaries host the Winnipeg Goldeyes on the final home date of the regular season.

In the AAPB Fun Fact of the Week, we turn to a geography lesson of sorts. League rosters as of July 1 include players from 39 different U.S. states plus Puerto Rico, three Canadian provinces and seven other countries. Florida, with 37 players, is the state most represented, with California (35) and Texas (31) not far behind.

Kansas City Monarchs righthander Grant Gavin, who led the AAPB in strikeouts per nine innings, signed with the Cincinnati Reds and was immediately assigned to their highest affiliate in Louisville. His eight-year pro career includes stints with the Kansas City and San Diego organizations.

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks outfielder Ismael Alcantara is the latest AAPBer to find his way into another pro league. Last week, the Redhawks transferred the contract of the former Dodgers prospect to the Rieleros de Aguascalientes of the Mexican League. Alcantara raked for Fargo-Moorhead, to the tune of a 350/.419/.539 slashline with 27 RBIs and five home runs.

The Kansas City Monarchs, in taking the moniker of their Negro League brethren, established close ties with an important part of baseball history. They have now partnered with the Negro Leagues Museum in support of a monument to honor Monarchs great Hilton Smith, who is credited with having played for the Monarchs from 1937-1948, nearly the entirety of his 13-year Major League career. Fans can help with the GoFundMe campaign here.

The AAPB inked another partner last week as VensureHR came aboard as the exclusive and preferred payroll supplier to the league and its member clubs. VensureHR leverages cutting-edge technology and a team of seasoned HR professionals to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.

Monthly awards are in, and June featured many outstanding performances across the league. The AAPB Rawlings Batter of the Month is Chicago Dogs first sacker Jacob Teter (Melbourne, Fla.) and the Pitcher of the Month went to Winnipeg Goldeyes starter Joey Matulovich (Danville, Calif.). Teter rapped league-bests of 10 home runs and 31 RBI in June, while the righty tossed 34 innings, winning three of four decisions and pitching to a 1.59 ERA with 48 strikeouts against just five walks.

WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee had this fun piece on Ken Patnode Sr., after the 100-year old threw out the first pitch at the Milwaukee Milkmen game Sunday, five years after he conducted the ceremonial toss for his 95th birthday there.

The AAPB All-Star Game is set for July 23 in Kansas City, Kan., and the league is set to announce the teams from each division LIVE on Facebook and YouTube on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CT, with public Last Man In Voting beginning right after through Thursday, July 11.

It's "Christmas in July" next Wednesday when the Milwaukee Milkmen host the Lincoln Saltdogs at Franklin Field. The Salvation Army will be in the spirit, their ubiquitous Sidewalk Santas on hand as part of the Christmas-themed evening, including photos with St. Nick and holiday treats. A portion of the proceed will benefit the local Salvation Army in Greater Milwaukee.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have teamed with 92.1 CITI radio, dubbed "Winnipeg's Rock Station," for ROCK Night tomorrow (Friday) at 7 p.m. CT at Blue Cross Park. Another station, KISS 102.3, is running a contest for fans to win tickets for youth teams for KISS Throwback Night on July 19.

Some other fun theme nights coming up:

Saturday, Elvis Tribute, Chicago Dogs

Saturday, Wild West Night, Cleburne Railroaders

Saturday, Ghostbusters post-game film viewing, Winnipeg Goldeyes

American Association Stories from July 4, 2024

