Washington Spirit Star Tara McKeown Called up to U.S. Women's National Team
February 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit star defender Tara McKeown has been called up to the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, U.S. Soccer announced today. This year's tournament will also feature Australia, Colombia and Japan.
McKeown earns her second consecutive call-up to the U.S. senior team after just her second season at center back for the Spirit. McKeown moved from forward to defender after the 2022 season and has been a stalwart for the Spirit, playing every minute of the regular season and playoffs in 2024 and completing an Iron Woman season. The defender also tallied her first goal of 2024 late in the Spirit's NWSL quarterfinal match against Bay FC, an equalizer to force extra time and eventually send the Spirit to the semifinal round.
USWNT's 2025 SheBelieves Cup Schedule:
vs Colombia | Thursday, February 20 at 8 p.m. EST (Shell Energy Stadium, Houston)
vs Australia | Sunday, February 23 at 5 p.m. EST (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona)
vs Japan | Wednesday, February 26 at 10:30 p.m. EST (Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego)
The Spirit will take the field in 2025 looking to build on last season's second place finish in the NWSL. Behind stellar performances from the side's star players and rookie phenoms, the Spirit set new single season club marks on the pitch in wins (18, also a league record), points (56) and goals (51) in front of record attendances at Audi Field in 2024. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members.
