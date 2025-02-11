New Bay FC Midfielder Hannah Bebar to Join U.S. Women's National Team at 2025 SheBelieves Cup

February 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Today, U.S. Soccer announced that new Bay FC midfielder Hannah Bebar has been selected to join the U.S. Women's National Team during the upcoming 2025 SheBelieves Cup. Bebar is one of three training players named by Head Coach Emma Hayes that will train with the team for the duration of the tournament's 10th edition.

Bebar's invitation is her second by the U.S. senior squad this year. She participated in the USWNT January training camp alongside Bay FC defender Alyssa Malonson, being named an injury replacement by Hayes on January 8. The Naperville, Ill. native represented U.S. Youth National Teams at almost every level throughout her amateur career, including at the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay and in 2022 with the U-23 WYNT for friendlies in France and the 2022 Thorns Spring Invitational.

Bebar joined Bay FC on her first professional contract last week after five collegiate seasons at Harvard and Duke. She earned two All-American selections with the Crimson and one with the Blue Devils, being named a finalist for the 2022 Mac Hermann Trophy and helping lead Duke to the 2024 NCAA College Cup. She is currently pursuing her master's degree at Duke.

The 2025 SheBelieves Cup is the 10th edition of the annual tournament and welcomes Japan, Australia, and Colombia to the U.S. to compete in three cities - Houston, Glendale and San Diego. The competition will open on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, with Japan facing off against Australia and the U.S. lining up opposite Colombia. The full tournament schedule is available at USSoccer.com. All USWNT matches at the tournament will be broadcast on TBS and Universo and streamed on Max and Peacock. All non-U.S. games will also be available on Max and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock.

Bebar could still be selected to join the official U.S. roster, as teams are permitted to change their rosters up to 24 hours before their first match.

Bay FC's preparations for the 2025 season are currently underway. The club will train in Santa Barbara, Calif. for a week of sessions from Feb. 8-14, and Indio, Calif. from Feb. 16-22 for the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational. In Indio, Bay FC will take on a pair of NWSL foes in exhibition matches, lining up opposite Seattle Reign FC Sunday, Feb. 16, and San Diego Wave FC Saturday, Feb. 22. Both of Bay FC's matches at the event will be open to fans, with passes on sale at CoachellaValleyInvitational.com.

The 2025 NWSL regular season will kick off March 16, with Bay FC opening its campaign on the road against the Utah Royals at America First Field in Sandy, Utah. The club will play its first home match on March 22 vs. Racing Louisville FC at PayPal Park. The club's full 2025 schedule is available now at BayFC.com.

