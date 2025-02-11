Angel City Football Club Alyssa and Gisele Thompson Called up to USWNT 2025 SheBelieves Cup Roster

February 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) forward Alyssa Thompson and defender Gisele Thompson have been named by the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) head coach Emma Hayes to the 23-player roster for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup presented by Visa. This call-up marks the third time that a pair of sisters have been on the same USWNT roster.

The youngest player to debut for the USA since 2016, Alyssa has earned 13 caps for the US. She made her international debut on October 7, 2022 versus England at Wembley Stadium and scored her first goal for the USWNT against Iceland on October 24, 2024 in Austin, Texas. She has tallied nine goals and nine assists in 53 NWSL match appearances in all competitions since being selected in the 2023 NWSL Draft. In her rookie season, she finished as an NWSL Rookie of the Year Finalist and appeared in the Best XI of the month honors twice.

Gisele, a participant in the January US Futures camp, earns her second USWNT call-up after training with the team in June of 2024. She assisted the USA bringing home bronze medals at both the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and the 2023 Pan American Games. Gisele made her NWSL debut on March 17, 2024 in a home match against NorCal rival Bay FC and earned her first NWSL assist on October 20, 2024 in a draw against Utah Royals FC, appearing in 16 NWSL matches in all competitions in her rookie season.

ACFC's latest signing Savy King was named to the squad as a training player. She will not be on a game roster, but will be with the team for the entirety of the window. In 2024, King assisted the U-20 US Youth National Team to a bronze medal in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup alongside ACFC defender Gisele Thompson. In 2023, she was one of five nominees for 2023 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year. King also made appearances for the 2022 U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup and helped the team win the 2022 Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship.

The USWNT will open the 2025 SheBelieves Cup against Colombia on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston at 5 p.m. PT on TBS, Max and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock followed by a match against Australia on Feb. 23 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on TBS, Max and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock at 2 p.m. PT. The final match will take place at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Feb. 26 with the USWNT facing Japan at 7:30 p.m. PT on TBS, Max and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.