Tickets on Sale for Racing's 2025 Thunder over Louisville Day Game
February 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Tickets are on sale now for Racing Louisville FC's Thunder Over Louisville day game - and fans are encouraged to act fast.
A club-record 11,365 attended last year's professional soccer game, air show and fireworks display at Lynn Family Stadium. Another large crowd is expected Saturday, April 12, at the Butchertown neighborhood venue with tickets providing stadium access - including restrooms and concessions - throughout all the day's events.
Tickets start at $25 at RacingLouFC.com/thunder, LynnFamilyStadium.com/thunder or via SeatGeek. Fans can call (502) 568-2489 to reach a ticket representative.
As a Kentucky Derby Festival event, Thunder at Lynn Family Stadium will also serve as the festival's Official Thunder Tailgate spot in 2025. Lots will open at 7 a.m. Stadium gates follow at 1 p.m. leading up to a 5 p.m. kickoff between Racing and the Washington Spirit, who feature U.S. national team star Trinity Rodman.
Thunder day ticket holders will receive a wristband allowing for reentry. Seating will be reserved for the Racing Louisville game before fans are permitted to move throughout the stadium to scope out their favorite vantage point for the fireworks. The show is highly visible from Lynn Family Stadium, which is also located steps from Waterfront Park.
Thunder at Lynn Family Stadium's 2025 schedule
7 a.m. - Parking lots open
1 p.m. - Stadium gates open
5 p.m. - Racing Louisville vs. Washington Spirit
9:30 p.m. - Fireworks show starts
10 p.m. - Last call
11 p.m. - Stadium closes
12 a.m. - Parking lots close
