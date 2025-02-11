Racing Star Sears Gets USWNT Call-Up for 2025 SheBelieves Cup

February 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC forward Emma Sears earned another U.S. Women's National Team call-up to represent the red, white and blue in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup.

The decade-old annual tournament will take place later this month as FIFA's top-ranked team, the USWNT, faces No. 21 Colombia on February 20 (8 p.m. in Houston), No. 15 Australia on February 23 (5 p.m. in Glendale, Arizona) and No. 7 Japan on February 26 (10:30 p.m. in San Diego).

Each U.S. game will be broadcast on TBS and Universo and streamed on Max and Peacock. All non-U.S. games will also be available on Max and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock.

Sears, 23, is entering her second professional season after a breakout rookie campaign for Racing Louisville. The Ohio State product scored five goals and registered an assist while appearing in all 26 regular season NWSL games.

Called up for the first time last fall, Sears made a historic USWNT debut on October 27 when she both scored and assisted goals in a rallying win over Iceland. Three days later, Sears started for the Americans as they defeated Argentina in their first trip to Racing's home Lynn Family Stadium.

Sears has now made four straight USWNT rosters, totaling three caps as her young career takes off.

The 2025 SheBelieves Cup marks the first U.S. games of the year as the squad prepares to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. A tournament winner will be determined by total points with the first tiebreaker being overall goal difference, followed by most goals scored, then head-to-head result and lastly, Fair Play ranking if necessary.

All four teams in the SheBelieves Cup field were in the women's tournament at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 with the USA defeating Australia (2-1) in group play and Japan (1-0) in an overtime thriller in the quarterfinal match. The USA has won the last five SheBelieves Cups and seven titles overall.

USWNT 2025 SheBelieves Cup Roster (Club; Caps/Goals)

Goalkeepers (2): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 8), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 1)

Defenders (8): Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 65/3), Crystal Dunn (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 155/25), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 62/1), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 0/0), Jenna Nighswonger (Arsenal FC, ENG; 18/2), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 2/0), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 103/2), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 0/0)

Midfielders (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 22/1), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 28/1), Lindsey Heaps (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 161/36), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 0/0), Jaedyn Shaw (North Carolina Courage; 21/8), Lily Yohannes (Ajax, NED; 2/1)

Forwards (6): Lynn Biyendolo (Seattle Reign FC; 75/21), Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 0/0), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG; 19/8), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash; 4/0), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 3/1), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; 2/0), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 13/1)

