Gotham FC Defenders Davidson, Sonnett Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster for 2025 SheBelieves Cup

February 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - Gotham FC defenders Tierna Davidson and Emily Sonnett have been named to the 23-player U.S. Women's National Team game roster for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup.

Sonnett, who earned her 100th cap on Oct. 24 against Iceland, will be honored for the achievement prior to the opening match of the tournament on Feb. 20 vs. Colombia at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston. She is the 45th USWNT player to reach that milestone. Sonnett will be playing in her 10th She Believes Cup and has won the most SheBelieves Cups of anyone on the roster with seven.

Davidson is one of 12 players who were also on the squad for the 2024 tournament. This will be her seventh She Believes Cup.

The world's top-ranked USWNT will host Japan (#8 in the current FIFA Women's World Rankings), Australia (#15) and Colombia (#21).

The schedule will see the USA open the tournament against Colombia on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston (8 p.m. ET on TBS, Max and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock) while Japan faces Australia at 5 p.m. ET. (Max, Universo and Peacock). The teams will then move to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the USA faces Australia on Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. ET (TBS, Max and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock) and Colombia takes on Japan at 2 p.m. ET (Max, Universo and Peacock). The final two games will take place at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Feb. 26 with the USA facing Japan at 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS, Max and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock) and Australia taking on Colombia at 7:30 p.m. ET (Max, Universo and Peacock).

