Houston Dash Goalkeeper Jane Campbell and Forward Yazmeen Ryan Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster for SheBelieves Cup

February 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - U.S. Soccer announced the roster for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup earlier today and the 23-player roster features Houston Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell and midfielder Yazmeen Ryan. The U.S. Women's National Team will open the tournament in Houston on Feb. 20 when they face Colombia at Shell Energy Stadium. Dash fans can secure tickets for Dash home opener on March 14 and the SheBelieves Cup doubleheader on Feb. 20 HERE.

Campbell won two trophies with the USWNT in 2024, lifting both the Concacaf W Gold Cup and SheBelieves Cup. She helped the team secure a clean sheet in the 4-0 victory over Korea Republic on June 1, 2024. Campbell made her debut with the senior national team in Houston on April 9, 2017, as a second-half sub versus Russia.

Ryan joined the Dash following a trade with NJ/NY Gotham FC on Dec. 27 and she signed a contract extension last month through the 2027 NWSL season. The midfielder earned her first U.S. Women's National Team cap on Oct. 24, 2024, against Iceland. She tallied the game-winning assist in the USWNT's victory over the Netherlands on Dec. 3 in Europe.

The USWNT will travel to Arizona following their opening match in Shell Energy Stadium. The four-time FIFA Women's World Cup Champions will close the tournament in San Diego against Japan on Feb. 26.

Campbell and Ryan will travel with the team to California later this week to compete in the Coachella Valley Invitational and their first match will kick off at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 16 when they face San Diego Wave FC. Fans can watch the match on KTXH-TV My Vision 20. The Dash will open the season on Friday, March 14 at Shell Energy Stadium against the Washington Spirit. Tickets for that match are available.

