Washington Spirit Defender Esme Morgan Called up to England Women's National Team

February 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Esme Morgan has been called up to the England Women's National Team for the first leg of the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League, England Football announced today. The side will face Portugal and Spain in its first two group stage matches.

Originally from Sheffield, England, Morgan has appeared in nine international matches for the England senior team, making her debut for the squad in November 2022. The standout defender was named to England's final roster for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand for her first major tournament.

England's 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League Schedule (First Leg):

- vs Portugal | Friday, February 21 at 2:45 p.m. EST (Estádio Municipal, Portimão, Portugal)

- vs Spain | Wednesday, February 26 at 3 p.m. EST (Wembley Stadium, London)

Morgan has appeared in nine total matches for the Spirit since joining the side last summer. The defender played 764 minutes across the regular season and playoffs, including 315 out of a possible 330 minutes throughout the Spirit's playoff run.

The Spirit will take the field in 2025 looking to build on last season's second place finish in the NWSL. Behind stellar performances from the side's star players and rookie phenoms, the Spirit set new single season club marks on the pitch in wins (18, also a league record), points (56) and goals (51) in front of record attendances at Audi Field in 2024. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members.

