Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 6, 2024

July 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Minnesota Lynx defend home court with a 74-67 dub over the Washington Mystics

Backcourt duo Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams led the charge with 17 PTS each!

