Postgame Notes: Liberty 78, Fever 83

July 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 78 | FEVER 83

(17-4) (9-13)

July 6, 2024

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 18 20 24 16 78

FEVER 24 15 16 28 83

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK INDIANA

POINTS Ionescu (22) Clark (19)

REBOUNDS Jones (12) Clark (12)

ASSISTS Stewart (6) Clark (13)

TEAM NOTABLES

On Saturday, the New York Liberty (17-4) fell to the Indiana Fever (9-13), 78-83.

At 17-4, the 2024 Liberty are off to the team's best start through 21 games in franchise history.

With three shot clock violations forced against Indiana, the Liberty tied the Storm for the most shot clock violations forced in 2024 with 30, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

For the Fever, Caitlin Clark recorded a triple-double to become the second-fastest player to record a triple-double in WNBA history (22 games), behind Sabrina Ionescu (6 games).

Up Next: The New York Liberty will face the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, July 10 at 11:00 a.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.

KEY RUNS

Q1: Indiana went on an 8-0 run from the 9:22 mark of the first to the 7:08 mark of the first quarter.

Q2: New York went on a 12-0 run from the 7:22 mark of the second to the 2:50 mark of the second quarter.

Q3: New York went on a 17-6 run from the 8:47 mark of the third to the 4:39 mark of the third quarter.

Q4: Indiana went on a 15-3 run from the 5:08 mark of the fourth to the 1:24 mark of the final quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Sabrina Ionescu, the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Month for June, led the Liberty offense with 22 points, four assists, and three rebounds. Ionescu added four three-pointers to extend her streak of regular-season games with at least one made three-pointer to 46, which is the third-longest such streak in WNBA history. Ionescu also tied Becky Hammon for the second-most three-pointers in Liberty franchise history, with 331.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton tied her season high with 20 points on 57% (8-14) shooting from the field to go along with four rebounds, four assists and a steal. Laney-Hamilton tied her career-high with four three-pointers and shot 40% (4-10) from beyond the arc.

Breanna Stewart finished with 14 points, six rebounds and six assists to go along with two steals and a block. Stewart has recorded at least three assists in seven consecutive games, which is the second-longest streak of her Liberty tenure and the fourth-longest streak of her career. Stewart has now reached three assists in 16 games this season, which is the second-most such games among frontcourt players. Stewart also recorded multiple steals for the 14th time this season, which is the second-most multi-steal games this season and the most among frontcourt players.

Jonquel Jones finished with six points and 12 rebounds and added two assists and three steals. With eight rebounds in the third quarter against Indiana, Jones tied her career high for rebounds in a single quarter.

Kayla Thornton recorded seven points, four rebounds and a steal. Thornton also tied her Liberty high for offensive rebounds in a single half with three offensive boards in the first half against the Fever.

