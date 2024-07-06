Lynx Forward Alanna Smith Named to Australia's Olympic Team Roster

July 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - Basketball Australia today announced that Lynx forward Alanna Smith was named to the Seven Consulting Australian Opals team set to represent Australia in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Smith's selection marks the second consecutive Olympic appearance for the Hobart, Australia native, after she saw action in all four games for the Opals in the 2020 Tokyo Games. Smith helped Australia secure their 10th Olympic appearance during the 2024 FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Brazil, where they finished 3-0 in February. Smith saw action in all three outings and averaged 3.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game.

The 6-4 forward is having a standout season with Minnesota, averaging career-highs in all categories with 12.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 blocks in 27.9 minutes. Smith currently ranks second in the league in three-point shooting on a career-high 47.7% (31-of-65) and fourth overall in blocks (2.0).

As part of Group B at the Olympics, the Australian women will take on Nigeria (July 29), Canada (Aug. 1) and France (Aug. 4) in the preliminary round. All 5-on-5 Olympic basketball group phases will take place at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, France and the countries which advance will head to Paris for knockout and medal rounds.

