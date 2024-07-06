Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces - July 7

July 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Las Vegas, NV - The Dallas Wings (5-16) will visit the Las Vegas Aces (12-7) on Sunday at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Tipoff in Las Vegas is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing on ESPN. Pam Ward and Monica McNutt will be on the call, with Angel Gray on sideline.

The Wings are coming off an 85-82 home win over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night, as all five starters scored in double figures for the third time this season, including a career-high 17 points for rookie Jacy Sheldon. Dallas forced a season-high 29 turnovers in the contest. Las Vegas is coming off a 98-93 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Sparks despite a game-high 35 points from A'ja Wilson.

The Wings and Aces met on June 5 of this season in Texas with Las Vegas scoring a 95-81 victory. Dallas trailed by 20 in the second quarter before narrowing the deficit down to three, but the Wings couldn't complete the comeback. The game featured a pair of 30-point scorers in the Wings' Arike Ogunbowale (31) and the Aces' Wilson (36) - the top two scores in the WNBA this season.

How To Follow Airing on ESPN. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats available on stats.wnba.com.

2024 Wings-Aces Schedule & Results

6/5 at DAL L, 81-95 (Box Score | Recap)

7/7 at LVA 2:30 p.m. CT

8/27 at LVA 7 p.m. CT

9/19 at DAL 8 p.m. CT

Aces lead the all-time series 40-35

Game Status Report Out: Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (Shoulder) Out: Jaelyn Brown, Dallas Wings (Illness)

Out: Maddy Siegrist, Dallas Wings (Finger)

