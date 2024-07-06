Kristy Wallace Named to Australian Women's National Team Ahead of 2024 Summer Olympics

July 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - Basketball Australia announced today Indiana Fever guard Kristy Wallace has been selected to represent Australia at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Wallace joins Natalie Achonwa (Canada - 2016), Tully Bevilaqua (Australia - 2008), Tamika Catchings (USA - 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016) and Kara Wolters (USA - 2000) as the only Fever players selected to play in the Olympics.

From 2018-22, Wallace played with the Canberra Capitals and Southside Flyers in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) and the Melbourne Tigers in the Melbourne Basketball Association (MBA). Wallace's extensive experience representing Australia most recently was in the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup helping the Opals take home bronze.

Wallace made her WNBA debut in 2022 after being drafted by the Atlanta Dream in the 2018 WNBA Draft with the 16th overall pick. She was traded from the Dream to the Fever ahead of the 2023 regular season. In 2024, Wallace has started 15 games and is averaging 5.2 points per game, 2.1 assists per game and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Hailing from Loganholme, Queensland, Wallace played college basketball at Baylor University from 2014-2018. Wallace ended her career ranked third in all-time assists (525), fourth in three-point field goal attempts (413) and fifth in three-point field goals made (158).

