Mercury Forward Rebecca Allen Named to Australian Opals 2024 Olympic Team
July 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
Mercury forward Rebecca Allen was named to the Australian Opals ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
The Melbourne, Australia native will compete in her second Olympics, after representing the Opals at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo (played in 2021 due to the pandemic). Allen has been a member of the Australian National Team since 2014 and is a three-time FIBA World Cup medalist (silver in 2019, bronze in 2014 and 2022) and one-time FIBA Asia Cup bronze medalist (2019).
