Clark Records First Triple-Double in Franchise History as Fever Defeat Liberty

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark became the first player in franchise history and the only rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double as Indiana defeated the New York Liberty, 83-78, on Saturday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Clark finished with 19 points, tied a franchise and career-high with 13 assists and tied a career-high with 12 rebounds as Indiana (9-13) defeated the New York Liberty for the first time since 2022. Saturday was highlighted by a 19-6 run from Indiana to end the fourth quarter for the win and extend Indiana's home winning streak to five games.

Four Fever players, including all three of Indiana's 2024 WNBA All-Stars, scored in double figures on Saturday afternoon. Fever center Aliyah Boston tallied 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell followed with 14 points, four rebounds and two assists. Saturday's game was Boston's 11th and Mitchell's eighth consecutive games scoring in double figures. Fever forward NaLyssa Smith recorded her fifth double-double of the season and 26th of her career with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Clark also became the fastest rookie in WNBA history to record 350+ points, 150+ assists and 120+ rebounds in her 22nd career game played, passing Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, who previously owned this record in 30 games played.

Off the bench, Fever forward Damiris Dantas and Fever guard Lexie Hull led the reserves as the two combined for 13 points. Dantas recorded her first points of the season with Indiana early in the second quarter from a made three-point field goal and ended 3-of-3 shooting. Hull played pivotal minutes and recorded six points on 2-of-3 field-goal shooting and went 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Indiana went on a 15-6 run for more than four minutes in the first quarter, finishing with a 24-18 lead. With about two minutes left in the second quarter, the Liberty earned its first lead of the game, 35-33, but finished the half trailing Indiana, 39-38. The Liberty outscored the Fever, 24-16, in the third quarter, putting Indiana in a seven-point deficit going into the fourth quarter before Indiana rallied for the win. Indiana outscored the Liberty in paint points, 42-30, bench points, 15-14, and outrebounded New York, 41-31.

For New York (17-4), three Liberty players scored in double figures, led by Ionescu's 22 points on 9-of-23 shooting and 4-of-13 from three-point range. Ionescu dished out four assists and three rebounds in the loss as well. Liberty guard Betnijah Laney-Hamilton trailed closely behind with 20 points, as well as four rebounds and four assists. Forward Breanna Stewart tallied 14 points, eight of which came from the free throw line, but was held to 0-of-5 from three-point range. Center Jonquel Jones pulled down 12 rebounds, but only scored six points.

The Fever take on the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday at Noon ET. Wednesday's game will be broadcast on WHTR Channel 13 and NBA TV.

