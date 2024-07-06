Aces Look to Bounce Back with 12:30 PM PT Tip Sunday against Dallas

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (12-7) are back at Michelob ULTRA Arena this Sunday, July 7, as they host the Dallas Wings (5-16) at 12:30 pm PT on ESPN. Las Vegas is in the middle of a stretch of 10 games in 20 days in the run-up to the Olympic break, and the team is in 5th place in the WNBA standings, a half game back of the Seattle Storm (13-8) in 4th.

When the Aces and Wings first met 32 days ago, Dallas had dropped 2 straight after a 3-2 start to the season. Las Vegas picked up the 95-81 win over the Wings back on June 5 (box score/recap), and Dallas would go on to lose 8 more games before finally breaking back into the win column. The Wings finds themselves at the bottom of the WNBA standings despite an 85-82 home win over Atlanta Friday evening.

During the offseason, Dallas had high hopes that it would be able to take another step forward following a 22-18 record a year ago. Unfortunately, injuries have decimated their roster.

Satou Sabally, who averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists a year ago, has yet to play a game as shoulder surgery as sidelined her at least through the Olympic break.

Natasha Howard, who averaged 16.5 points and 8.0 boards in 2023, has played in just 9 games for Dallas in 2024 thanks to a broken foot suffered in the team's season-opening win over Chicago.

Maddy Siegrist (14.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 52.3 FG%) stepped into a larger role as a starter for the Wings this season, but she suffered a broken finger that is expected to keep her out of the lineup until after the break as well.

One constant for Dallas has been the play of Arike Ogunbowale, who is having another stellar offensive season. She is posting career highs in scoring (23.6 ppg), rebounds (4.9 rpg), assists (4.9 apg), steals (2.8 spg) and free throw percentage (.902).

In addition, Teaira McCowan has been her usual consistent self, averaging 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds, while making 54.5 percent of her field goal attempts.

Another recent bright spot for Dallas has been the play of 31-year-old Odyssey Sims, whom the Wings signed on June 25. The 11-year pro is averaging 12.8 points per game in her first 5 games on the roster, while making 49.0 percent of her shots from the field. The last time Sims averaged that many points in a season was in 2019 with the Minnesota Lynx.

The Aces had their 6-game winning streak snapped Friday in Los Angeles. Despite the Aces erasing a 15-point deficit to force overtime, the Sparks were able to eke out the 98-93 victory over Las Vegas (box score/recap). A'ja Wilson recorded her 6th 30+ point game of the season in the loss, which is tied for the most in the league this season. It was also the 19th 30+ point game of her career which are the 3rd most in the league since Wilson's rookie season.

This season, the 6-time All-Star leads the WNBA in scoring (26.9 ppg) and blocked shots (2.68 bpg), while ranking 2nd in rebounding (10.9 rpg), 5th in steals (1.84 spg) and 7th in field goal percentage (.527).

Kelsey Plum (18.9 ppg) and Jackie Young (18.7 ppg) give the Aces a trio of 18+ point per game scorers on the year. Should they maintain those averages through the end of the season, they would be the first WNBA triumvirate to each average 18 or more points in the same season.

Las Vegas is 40-35 all-time against the Wings, who trace their lineage through Tulsa and Detroit. The Aces have won 6 straight against Dallas and 17 of the last 19 meetings between the clubs.

