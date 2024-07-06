New York Liberty Sign Jaylyn Sherrod to Seven-Day Contract

July 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty has signed guard Jaylyn Sherrod to a seven-day contract, the team announced prior to today's game against the Indiana Fever.

Sherrod, a 5-7 point guard and University of Colorado alumna, rejoins New York after spending 2024 training camp with the team as an undrafted signee. In her two preseason appearances with the Liberty, Sherrod averaged 6.0 points on 57% (4-7) shooting from the field, while recording two steals in each contest.

Jaylyn will be available and wear No. 0 for today's game at Indiana at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.