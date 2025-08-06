Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky Full Game Highlights I August 5, 2025
August 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Chicago Sky snap an 8-game skid with a 78-64 win over the Washington Mystics
Kamilla Cardoso: 16 PTS | 13 REB | 3 AST (7th straight double-double)
Elizabeth Williams: 18 PTS | 10 REB | 2 AST
