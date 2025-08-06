WNBA Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky Full Game Highlights I August 5, 2025

August 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video


The Chicago Sky snap an 8-game skid with a 78-64 win over the Washington Mystics

Kamilla Cardoso: 16 PTS | 13 REB | 3 AST (7th straight double-double)

Elizabeth Williams: 18 PTS | 10 REB | 2 AST

#WelcometotheW

Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 6, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central