Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky Full Game Highlights I August 5, 2025

August 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







The Chicago Sky snap an 8-game skid with a 78-64 win over the Washington Mystics

Kamilla Cardoso: 16 PTS | 13 REB | 3 AST (7th straight double-double)

Elizabeth Williams: 18 PTS | 10 REB | 2 AST

#WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.