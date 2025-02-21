Warriors' Weekend Opens with Loss in Prince Albert

February 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince Albert, SK - Three goals just over five minutes apart in the first period by the Raiders was the difference in the game as the Warriors fell 4-1 in Prince Albert Friday night.

Prince Albert picked up the game's first goal while on the power play four minutes in. Matthew Hutchison made the save on the initial shot from the Raiders, but Niall Crocker pounced on the rebound on the left side of the net,

Four minutes later, the Raiders went up by two on a goal from Ty Meunier, and they made it 3-0 just over a minute later on a goal from Matteo Fabrizi.

Moose Jaw had more pressure in the second half of the first period, and they were finally able to get on the scoreboard with 19 seconds left in the frame when Lynden Lakovic scored his 20th of the season.

Still down by two going into the third period, the Warriors tried to claw their way back into the game but they could not add to their total. Instead, Prince Albert added a late empty-net goal to put the game out of reach.

Warriors' goalie Matthew Hutchison made 36 saves while Raiders' goalie Max Hildebrand made 28 in the win.

Moose Jaw was 1-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The squad is back at home Saturday for their final meeting of the season against the Calgary Hitmen. Coming up on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oil Kings will make their final stop of the season in Moose Jaw.

Tickets to both games are available online at www.mjwarriors.ca or the Moose Jaw Events Centre Box Office

