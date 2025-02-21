Chiefs Host Americans for 40th Anniversary Celebration

February 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs take on the Tri-City Americans Friday in the first of back-to-back contests between the rivals this weekend. The teams last faced each other at Spokane Arena last Saturday, when the Chiefs skated to a 6-3 victory. The Chiefs will be celebrating their 40th season by honoring five new inductees - Brad Ference, Kailer Yamamoto, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Ty Smith and Adam Beckman - into the list of Chiefs Legends (formerly Top 35 Chiefs in 35 Years) in a special pre-game ceremony.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

PROMO: 40th Anniversary Celebration and Avista "Way to Save" Poster Series Giveaway

JERSEY COLOR: Blue

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: SWX or WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.