Chiefs Host Americans for 40th Anniversary Celebration
February 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs take on the Tri-City Americans Friday in the first of back-to-back contests between the rivals this weekend. The teams last faced each other at Spokane Arena last Saturday, when the Chiefs skated to a 6-3 victory. The Chiefs will be celebrating their 40th season by honoring five new inductees - Brad Ference, Kailer Yamamoto, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Ty Smith and Adam Beckman - into the list of Chiefs Legends (formerly Top 35 Chiefs in 35 Years) in a special pre-game ceremony.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
PROMO: 40th Anniversary Celebration and Avista "Way to Save" Poster Series Giveaway
JERSEY COLOR: Blue
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: SWX or WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
