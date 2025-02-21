Oil Kings Sign Poul Andersen to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement for 25/26

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have signed 2007-born forward Poul Andersen to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement for the 2025/2026 WHL Season.

Andersen, out of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, is currently playing with the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the BCHL and is third on the team, and third amongst BCHL Rookies in scoring with 47 points in 40 games, comprised of 24 goals and 23 assists. His 24 goals rank second on the Crusaders and second among BCHL Rookies.

"Poul can finish on plays, he's certainly a guy who needs one shot to score," said President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "He's a big guy who plays an up and down game on the wing, has great habits, is really good on the powerplay and he's a guy that we see his game right now in the BCHL translate a lot to the Western League."

In NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings, Andersen was ranked 157th among North American Skaters.

Last season, Andersen played with the Long Island Gulls 16U AAA club, helping them win the US 16U Nationals where he had six points in five games during the tournament. He also played two games with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL last season, notching one assist.

"We're excited to be able to sign Poul and add him to the mix to our team next season," added Hill.

Andersen is also committed to the University of Maine in NCAA Division I.

