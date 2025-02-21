Broncos Open Weekend against Regina

February 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (28-23-1-1) continue their four-game home stand this weekend as they welcome the Regina Pats (14-34-5-2) to InnovationPlex Friday night.

Swift Current is looking to keep up with the pack in the East Division standings, nine points back of the leading Brandon Wheat Kings, while holding the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. While the Pats are fighting to stay alive in the playoff picture, mathematically still have the potential to get into the post season.

Tonight's game is part of Industry Weekend in Swift Current as it will be Agriculture Appreciation Night celebrating Producers in Saskatchewan all game.

You can catch the game live on Country 94.1 with the voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45 and puck-drop goes at 7 PM.

2024-25 Regular Season: 28-23-1-1 Home: 17-9-1-0 Away: 11-14-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 11-6-1-0 Home: 5-2-1-0 Away: 6-5-0-0

LAST GAME 5-2 L vs Hitmen: Clarke Caswell scored both Bronco goals but Brandon Gorzynski's goal late in the 2nd period proved to be the winner as the Hitmen defeated the Broncos for the second time this season 5-2 on February 21st.

VS. REGINA: This is the third of six meetings between the Pats & Broncos. All-time since 1996-97 the Broncos are 95-75-4-6 (three ties) against Regina and at home are 53-31-1-1 (2 ties). Captain Clarke Caswell leads the Broncos in scoring against the Pat this season with five points in three games, (1g, 4a) while Joey Rocha is 1-1 with a .913 save percentage against Regina.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 11/2024 - at Regina (4-1 REG) October 22/2023 - at Swift Current (2-1 SC)

November 2/2024 - at Swift Current (4-2 SC) November 17/2023 - at Swift Current (5-2 SC)

November 22 /2024 - at Swift Current (4-3 SC) December 2/2023 - at Regina (6-5 SO REG)

February 21/2025 - at Swift Current February 2/2024 - at Regina (3-0 SC)

March 15/2025 - at Regina February 16/2024 - at Regina (7-2 SC)

March 18/2025 - Regina February 17/2024 - at Swift Current (6-2 W)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.