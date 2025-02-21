Warriors Ready for Rematch with Raiders

February 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







LAST GAME... Prince Albert scored three in the first period and another four in the third and handed the Warriors an 8-2 loss Monday at the Moose Jaw Events Centre. Landen McFadden and Lynden Lakovic had one goal each for the Warriors, Ethan Semeniuk picked up two assists, and Josh Banini made 32 saves. The duo of Daxon Rudolph and Justice Christensen led the Raiders as they combined for three goals and nine points. Moose Jaw was 1-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-1 on the penalty kill.

Degagne recalled... 16-year-old defenceman William Degagne has rejoined the Warriors. Drafted in the second round of the 2023 WHL Prospect Draft, he is playing with the Saskatoon Blazers this season and had 14 goals, 28 assists, and 42 points in 37 games.

Mr. 200... 19-year-old Ethan Semeniuk played in his 200th WHL regular season game on Monday, February 17. Vancouver originally drafted him in the third round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft and is currently in his second season with the Warriors. In 40 games this season, Semeniuk has 14 goals, 10 assists, and 24 points. His 14 goals are a new single-season best. He has tied his single-season high of 24 from last season.

Pavel putting up points... Second-year Warrior Pavel McKenzie has 15 goals, 19 assists, and 34 points in 55 games, and is approaching his single-season marks set last season. In 63 games in 2023 - 2024, McKenzie had 15 goals, 21 assists, and 36 points.

Hughes stays hot... Second-year forward Ethan Hughes had a career-high five-game point streak snapped on February 15. He had 2 goals, 5 assists, and 7 points during this stretch. In 53 games this season, Hughes has five goals, 14 assists, and 19 points, surpassing his totals from last year when he had one goal and three points in 48 games.

Career year for Ziprick... 19-year-old defenceman Aiden Ziprick has 11 goals, 27 assists, and 38 points in 55 games, setting new single-season career highs in all three categories. Last year with Lethbridge and Moose Jaw, Ziprick had one goal, eight assists, and nine points in 54 games.

Opposition Preview... The Prince Albert Raiders enter the weekend with a record of 31-19-3-1. They are 6-4 in their last ten games and coming off a 5-2 loss in Brandon on Wednesday. Tomas Mrsic leads the Raiders with 31 goals and 76 points, Aiden Oiring has 48 assists and 69 points, and Lukas Dragicevic has 48 assists and 62 points.

2024 - 2025 vs. Prince Albert... This is the fifth of six meetings this season between the Warriors and Raiders. Moose Jaw is 0-3-0-1 against Prince Albert, they are 0-2-0-1 at home and 0-1 on the road. Moose Jaw's power play is 6-for-13 (46.2%) and the penalty kill has allowed five goals on 11 opportunities (54.5%).

Pavel McKenzie leads the Warriors with two goals and six points against the Raiders. Lynden Lakovic and Aiden Ziprick each have a goal and five points, Owen Berge has two goals and three points, and Ethan Semeniuk has two assists. Josh Banini is 0-2-0-1 with a 4.55gaa and a .889sv%.

Nial Crocker and Daxon Rudolph lead the Raiders with two goals and seven points each against the Warriors. Justice Christensen and Lukas Dragicevic have two goals and five points each, Aiden Oiring has one goal and five points, Oli Chenier and Ty Meunier have two goals and four points each, and Harrison Lodewyk has three goals. Dimitri Fortin is 1-0 with a 1.85gaa and a .933sv% and Max Hildebrand is 3-0 with a 3.00gaa and a .892sv%.

Remaining Schedule... Including tonight, the Warriors have 13 games remaining in the 2024 - 2025 regular season. They have 7 games at home and 6 on the road. They have 10 against the East Division and three against the Central Division. Here is the division breakdown: Brandon - one home and one road; Prince Albert - two road; Regina - one home and one road; Saskatoon - one home; Swift Current - 1 home and two road.

Streaking

Ethan Semeniuk has 1-3-4pts in the last four games

Lynden Lakovic has 2-3-5pts in the last three games

Pavel McKenzie has 3-4-7pts in the last seven games

Aiden Ziprick has 1-2-3pts in the last three games

Ethan Hughes has 2-5-7pts in the last seven games

Krzysztof Macias has 2-3-5pts in the last seven games

Milestone Watch

Noah Degenstein is three games away from 100 for his career

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.