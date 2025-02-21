Broncos Stumble Against Pats
February 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Regina Pats power play had their way against the Swift Current Broncos Friday night with a 4-1 win at InnovationPlex.
The scoring wouldn't arrive till late in the first period where Hunter Mayo (Saskatoon, SK) would open things up for the Broncos with his 15th of the season from Marek Ročák (Vlasse Klobbey, CZE) at 14:51. Swift Current would fall victim to back-to-back Pats power play where Braxton Whitehead would re-direct the game-tying mark just 51 seconds later. Then on another Regina man-advantage would see Reese Hamilton solve Broncos goaltender Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB) at 17:54. Regina would outshoot Swift Current in a heavy 19-14 first period.
Both clubs would run into solid goaltending from Kelton Pyne of the Pats and Reid Dyck but neither would be solved in the second period heading to a tight 2-1 deficit for the Broncos in the third period.
Despite an early push of offence on the Pats, Regina would counter on a partial breakaway and Braxton Whitehead would solve Reid Dyck to push the Pats lead to 3-1 at 10:55. Later looking for a spark the Broncos would give up a sharp angle shot from John Babcock and Regina would seal the deal at 14:22 helping the Pats get their second win against the Broncos this season and squaring up the head-to-head match-up at two games apiece.
With the loss the Broncos drop to 28-24-1-1 on the season and will set their sights on the Brandon Wheat Kings tomorrow night at InnovationPlex at 7 PM.
