Oil Kings Open Home and Home with Tigers
February 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Medicine Hat, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings hit the road on Friday night as they visit the Medicine Hat Tigers.
Edmonton is coming off a trio of games on Family Day Weekend, going 2-1-0-0, capped off by a 5-2 win on Monday afternoon over the Red Deer Rebels. Edmonton is now 5-1-1-0 in the month of February and are 30-20-2-2 on the season. That has them in seventh place in the Eastern Conference heading into the weekend, but the Oil Kings are just two points back of fifth place Prince Albert.
Medicine Hat has won four games in a row, most recently defeating Lethbridge 5-1 on Monday afternoon. The Tigers are currently first in the Eastern Conference and recently clinched their spot in the WHL playoffs. They're 37-16-3-1 on the season, and lead the league in Goals For with 239.
This will be the seventh of eight meetings between the Oil Kings and the Tigers this season. Each team is 3-3-0-0 and each team is also 1-2-0-0 on home ice. The last meeting was in Edmonton with the Tigers taking a 6-1 decision. Overall, Edmonton has scored 18 goals, while Medicine Hat has scored 20. Edmonton is led offensively by Gavin Hodnett and Lukas Sawchyn who each have six points in six games. Gavin McKenna leads the way for Medicine Hat with seven points in six games.
The two will battle again on Sunday in Edmonton.
Game time from Medicine Hat is 7 p.m.
Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):
Gracyn Sawchyn (41, 25-37-62)
Gavin Hodnett (54, 24-33-57)
Lukas Sawchyn (54, 13-32-45)
Roan Woodward (54, 18-26-44)
Adam Jecho (42, 18-23-41)
Oil Kings Milestone Watch:
F Gracyn Sawchyn is 16 points away from 200 in the WHL
F Marshall Finnie is 12 points away from 100 in the WHL
F Adam Jecho is 4 games away from 100 in the WHL and 12 points away from 100 in the WHL
F Cole Miller is 14 points away from 100 in the WHL
Tigers Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):
Gavin McKenna (48, 30-69-99)
Oasiz Wiesblatt (55, 27-55-82)
Hunter St. Martin (54, 33-16-49)
Ryder Ritchie (42-22-26-48)
Bryce Pickford (45, 20-24-44)
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2025
- Game Preview: Game 58 vs Edmonton Oil Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Cougars at Royals - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Open Home and Home with Tigers - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Ready for Rematch with Raiders - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Broncos Open Weekend against Regina - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Oil Kings Open Home and Home with Tigers
- Oil Kings Recall Williams, Re-Assign Stroeder and Snell
- Oil Kings Win Monday Matinee against Rebels
- Oil Kings Head Back to Red Deer for Family Day Meeting with Rebels
- Oil Kings Tame Hurricanes in Family Weekend Thriller