Game Preview: Game 58 vs Edmonton Oil Kings

February 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Tonight's Matchup: Tonight's matchup is the seventh of eight meetings between the Tigers and Edmonton Oil Kings this season. The season series is split with each team having won three games. Gavin McKenna (1G,6A) leads the Tigers with seven points in the season series.

2024-25 Season Series:

Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Sep 21 2024)

Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Nov 8 2024)

Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 1 (Nov 13 2024)

Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 3 (Nov 22 2024)

Edmonton 7 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 7 2024)

Medicine Hat 6 @ Edmonton 1 (Jan 11 2025)

Previous Game: The Tigers defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-1 on Monday afternoon at Co-op Place. Ryder Ritchie led the Tigers with four points (1G,3A) in the victory. Misha Volotovskii (2G), Gavin McKenna (1G,1A) and Oasiz Wiesblatt (1G,1A) each had two points. Harrison Meneghin had a great game in net for the Tigers. He made 20 saves to record his 16th win of the season.

2024-25 Standings:

37-16-3-1

Central Div. - 1st

Eastern Con. - 1st

Home (21-6-2-0)

Away (16-10-1-1)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (33) Wins - Jordan Switzer (20)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (69) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.895)

Points - Gavin McKenna (99) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.61)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (129) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin / Jordan Switzer (2)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+43)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 58 - 208 - 27.9%

Penalty Kill: 177 - 225 - 78.7%

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 99 (2nd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 82 (7th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 33 (10th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (Tied 1st)

Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 17 (Tied 3rd)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 69 (1st)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 55 (Tied 5th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 23 (5th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 6 (1st)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 7 (Tied 3rd)

Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 5 (Tied 5th)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +43 (Tied 2nd)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +35 (Tied 7th)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 129 (2nd)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 20 (Tied 6th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.61 (1st)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.87 (6th)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 2 (Tied 2nd)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 2 (Tied 2nd)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 32 Game Point Streak - 70 Points

Ryder Ritchie 8 Game Point Streak - 13 Points

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Games 99 Career Games

Cayden Lindstrom 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Gavin McKenna 150 Career Assists 146 Career Assists

Tanner Molendyk 150 Career Points 149 Career Points

Ryder Ritchie 150 Career Points 147 Career Points

Hunter St. Martin 200 Career Games 198 Career Games

Mathew Ward 250 Career Points 244 Career Points

Jonas Woo 100 Career Points 99 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 8 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Pacheco, St. Martin, Basha, Van Mulligen, Neutens, Molendyk, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Muhonen, Pickford, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Switzer, Moss

16 Years Old (2008) M. Ruck, L. Ruck, Gordon-Carroll, Steen

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)

Push To The Playoffs:

Opponent Games Against Season Series Opponent Record Past 10 Games

Brandon Wheat Kings 1 2-1-0-0 30-16-4-3 8-0-1-1

Calgary Hitmen 1 6-0-1-0 35-15-3-2 7-3-0-0

Edmonton Oil Kings 2 3-3-0-0 30-20-2-2 5-4-1-0

Kamloops Blazers 1 N/A 20-30-4-0 3-6-1-0

Kelowna Rockets 1 N/A 16-32-4-2 0-9-0-1

Lethbridge Hurricanes 2 3-3-0-0 34-19-2-1 5-4-1-0

Red Deer Rebels 2 2-4-0-0 21-28-4-2 5-5-0-0

Regina Pats 1 4-0-0-0 14-34-5-2 1-8-1-0

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

Vs Prince Albert 5-4 OTL Vs Edmonton - Fri. Feb 21 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Saskatoon 5-3 Win Vs Kamloops - Sat. Feb 22 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Prince Albert 3-1 Win @ Edmonton - Sun. Feb 23 6:00 PM (MST)

Vs Regina 1-0 Win @ Edmonton - Fri. Feb 28 6:00 PM (MST)

Vs Lethbridge 5-1 Win @ Brandon - Sat. Mar 1 6:00 PM (MST)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.