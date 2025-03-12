Warriors Streak Snapped by Rebels

March 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw, SK - Red Deer scored five unanswered goals on Tuesday as they handed the Warriors a 6-4 loss at Temple Gardens Centre, snapping Moose Jaw's three-game winning streak.

Five minutes into the game, Riley Thorpe tracked down a puck rolling through the neutral zone. The 16-year-old came into the Rebels zone on the left wing, as he drove closer to the net, he cut to the inside and lifted a shot over Peyton Shore, his fifth of the season gave Moose Jaw an early lead.

Just over a minute later, former Warrior Keaton Dowhaniuk had the puck at the Moose Jaw blueline and was able to put a slapshot past Matthew Hutchison to tie the game at one.

Moose Jaw took a 2-1 lead just past the nine-minute mark. Connor Schmidt led a rush inside the Red Deer line and then passed the puck to Ethan Hughes on top of the crease where he scored his seventh of the year.

Working on the power play with less than five minutes left in the period, Connor Schmidt took a shot from the point for the Warriors. Riley Thorpe was perched beside the net where he deflected in his second of the game.

With 62 seconds left and with Moose Jaw back on the man advantage, Aiden Ziprick set up Krzysztof Macias for a one-time on top of the right Red Deer circle where he scored his 17th of the year.

Red Deer pulled back within two 18 seconds later when Kalan Lind was able to jam the puck over the Warriors' goal line on a scramble beside the Moose Jaw net.

Moving to the second period, Red Deer's forecheck created a lot of zone time for the visitors. That time inside the Moose Jaw blueline led to 15 Rebel shots on the net.

On the power play three and a half minutes into the frame, Ollie Josephsen was able to get a shot through traffic from the blue line to pull Red Deer to within one. With three and a half minutes remaining, Kalan Lind converted on a wrap-around, his second of the game tied the game at four.

Red Deer's pressure continued in the third period as they outshot the Warriors 15-8. With eight and a half minutes left, the Rebels sprung Josephsen for a breakaway where he scored the go-ahead goal. The Red Deer captain scored an empty-net shorthanded goal with 61 seconds to put the game out of reach.

Riley Thorpe led the Warriors with two goals and three points, and Ollie Josephsen and Kalan Lind combined for five goals and ten points for the Rebels.

Moose Jaw was 2-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Coming up on the weekend, the squadron has a home-and-home series with the Brandon Wheat Kings starting Friday in Manitoba, the series shifts back to Moose Jaw on Saturday.

