Americans Game Vs Seattle March 11 Suspended

March 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Western Hockey League announced this evening that WHL Regular Season Game #690 between the Seattle Thunderbirds and Tri-City Americans has been suspended due to a medical emergency.

Tri-City Americans defenseman Terrell Goldsmith required medical attention 1:05 into the second period following an on-ice altercation. He was taken to hospital via ambulance, where he is alert responsive and receiving medical attention.

Further updates on the condition of Goldsmith will be provided as they are available.

WHL Regular Season Game #690 between the Seattle Thunderbirds and Tri-City Americans will be rescheduled at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.