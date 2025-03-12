Luke Christopherson Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Hawks

March 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of defenseman Luke Christopherson to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

"Luke made a great impression at training camp last year and he continued to excel with his high school team throughout the season," Winterhawks President and General Manager Mike Johnston said. "He quickly proved that he was one of the top young defenseman in the country. I recently had a chance to watch his game live and was convinced at that time that he was ready to play full-time in Portland."

Christopherson, 15, played for Two Rivers High School in Minnesota during the 2024-25 season and led all defensemen with 21 goals and 44 points in 27 games as a freshman. His 44 points rank second on the team in scoring and he was among the freshmen leaders across all of Minnesota hockey.

Luke Christopherson (right) battling for a loose puck during the Winterhawks 2024 Neely Cup. (Photo courtesy: Kyle Smutzki/Portland Winterhawks)

The Mendota Heights, Minn. native previously developed with West St. Paul 15U and the Minnesota Blades elite hockey program. Christopherson caught the eye of the Winterhawks' coaching staff and he was added to the team's protected list after an impressive showing at the 2024 Neely Cup, where he participated with Team Ponich during Portland's training camp.

The 6-foot, 150-pound defenseman is the sixth player from the 2009-born class to sign with the Winterhawks.

