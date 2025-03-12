Luke Christopherson Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Hawks
March 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of defenseman Luke Christopherson to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.
"Luke made a great impression at training camp last year and he continued to excel with his high school team throughout the season," Winterhawks President and General Manager Mike Johnston said. "He quickly proved that he was one of the top young defenseman in the country. I recently had a chance to watch his game live and was convinced at that time that he was ready to play full-time in Portland."
Christopherson, 15, played for Two Rivers High School in Minnesota during the 2024-25 season and led all defensemen with 21 goals and 44 points in 27 games as a freshman. His 44 points rank second on the team in scoring and he was among the freshmen leaders across all of Minnesota hockey.
Luke Christopherson (right) battling for a loose puck during the Winterhawks 2024 Neely Cup. (Photo courtesy: Kyle Smutzki/Portland Winterhawks)
The Mendota Heights, Minn. native previously developed with West St. Paul 15U and the Minnesota Blades elite hockey program. Christopherson caught the eye of the Winterhawks' coaching staff and he was added to the team's protected list after an impressive showing at the 2024 Neely Cup, where he participated with Team Ponich during Portland's training camp.
The 6-foot, 150-pound defenseman is the sixth player from the 2009-born class to sign with the Winterhawks.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2025
- Nguyen's Hat Trick Leads Wheat Kings Past Blades in Crucial Contest - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Luke Christopherson Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Hawks - Portland Winterhawks
- Oil Kings Strike Twice on Powerplay But Fall to Hitmen - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Chiefs Host Silvertips for Wednesday Night in the Dub Match-Up - Spokane Chiefs
- Broncos Look to Punch their Ticket to the Playoffs Hosting Red Deer - Swift Current Broncos
- Wakey, Wakey Oil Kings Set to Battle Hitmen in Hockey Hooky - Edmonton Oil Kings
- T-Birds Game Postponed - Seattle Thunderbirds
- WHL Regular Season Game #690 Between Seattle and Tri-City Suspended - WHL
- Americans Game Vs Seattle March 11 Suspended - Tri-City Americans
- Warriors Streak Snapped by Rebels - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Pats Fall to Blades 6-3 - Regina Pats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Winterhawks Stories
- Luke Christopherson Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Hawks
- Hawks in the Community: February Edition
- Winterhawks Weekly: Portland Secures Three Wins and Playoff Berth
- Štěbeták Makes 37 Saves as Hawks Edge Silvertips in Shootout
- Game Day Hub: March 9 vs Everett