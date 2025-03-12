Chiefs Host Silvertips for Wednesday Night in the Dub Match-Up

March 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Western Conference-leading Everett Silvertips for a Wednesday Night in the Dub showdown. The divisional foes are neck and neck, as the Chiefs are only six points behind the Silvertips in the standings. Spokane is 3-1-0-0 against Everett this season, most recently beating the 'Tips 10-3 on February 1 at Angel of the Winds Arena. The clubs will face each other again on Sunday, March 16.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

PROMO: Delta Hotels by Marriott Night & TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway

JERSEY COLOR: Red

