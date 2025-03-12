Chiefs Host Silvertips for Wednesday Night in the Dub Match-Up
March 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Western Conference-leading Everett Silvertips for a Wednesday Night in the Dub showdown. The divisional foes are neck and neck, as the Chiefs are only six points behind the Silvertips in the standings. Spokane is 3-1-0-0 against Everett this season, most recently beating the 'Tips 10-3 on February 1 at Angel of the Winds Arena. The clubs will face each other again on Sunday, March 16.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
PROMO: Delta Hotels by Marriott Night & TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
LIVE BOX SCORE: Click here.
TOYOTA GOAL PREDICTOR: Click here to play!
ON YOUR DEVICE: Download the official CHL Mobile App.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2025
- Chiefs Host Silvertips for Wednesday Night in the Dub Match-Up - Spokane Chiefs
- Broncos Look to Punch their Ticket to the Playoffs Hosting Red Deer - Swift Current Broncos
- Wakey, Wakey Oil Kings Set to Battle Hitmen in Hockey Hooky - Edmonton Oil Kings
- T-Birds Game Postponed - Seattle Thunderbirds
- WHL Regular Season Game #690 Between Seattle and Tri-City Suspended - WHL
- Americans Game Vs Seattle March 11 Suspended - Tri-City Americans
- Warriors Streak Snapped by Rebels - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Pats Fall to Blades 6-3 - Regina Pats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Host Silvertips for Wednesday Night in the Dub Match-Up
- Spokane Chiefs to Host Bud Light Law Enforcement Exhibition Hockey Game
- Chiefs Set Multiple Records In Dominant 9-2 Win Over Royals Friday
- Brandin Cote Named Canada West Coach of the Year, Noah King Named Second Team Canada West All-Star
- Catton Named WHL Player of the Month, Chiefs' Ironworker of the Month