Oil Kings Strike Twice on Powerplay But Fall to Hitmen

March 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Ata. - The Edmonton Oil Kings fell 3-2 in their annual Hockey Hooky game on Wednesday afternoon at Rogers Place.

More than 17,800 fans piled into Rogers Place, most of which were students, to help cheer on the Oil Kings.

It was a tightly contested game throughout, and there was no score through the first period. We didn't see our first goal until the 8:30 mark of the second period as a Hunter Aura shot found it's way through traffic to give Calgary the 1-0 lead. Calgary got the lead to two with a Brandon Gorzynski powerplay goal as it was 2-0 after two periods.

Edmonton would bring the game back to within one 6:10 into the third with an Adam Jecho powerplay goal, but Calgary would restore the two-goal lead with a Carson Wetsch goal with about seven minutes to play. The Oil Kings made it 3-2 on another powerplay, this time from Rylen Roersma at with just over three minutes to go. Edmonton would push late but couldn't get the equalizer.

Ethan Simcoe made 34 saves in the Edmonton crease, while the powerplay was 2-for-3, and the penalty kill was 1-for-2.

The Oil Kings will host Prince Albert on Saturday.

